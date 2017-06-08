App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jun 08, 2017 11:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

21 new railway stations to come up on Konkan route

As a part of the modernisation project, 21 new railway stations would be added at strategic places on the Konkan route, KRCL's General Manager (strategic planning and business development) Joseph E George told reporters here yesterday.

21 new railway stations to come up on Konkan route

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL) is planning to develop 21 new stations on its route and double 147-km stretch of the track, an official has said.

As a part of the modernisation project, 21 new railway stations would be added at strategic places on the Konkan route, KRCL's General Manager (strategic planning and business development) Joseph E George told reporters here yesterday.

The addition will take the total number of stations on the route to 87 and reduce the distance between two stations to 8.3 kms from 12.75 kms, he said.

"A total 147 kms of the railway track would be doubled under the expansion and modernisation project on the Konkan route at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore," he said.

Around 35 kms of the railway track that would be doubled will pass through Goa region, George said at an interaction held on the achievements of railways in the state in last three years.

The KRCL will also take up electrification work at a cost of Rs 1,110 crore, he added.

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #Konkan Railway Corporation

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.