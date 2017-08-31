2017 monsoons wreaks havoc in South Asia, leading to floods that have taken 1,200 lives

Moneycontrol News

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Tuesday, bringing the financial capital to a standstill. This was the latest in a series of floods that has lashed South Asia, deluges in Nepal, Bangladesh, and India claiming around 1,200 lives so far in total.

The torrential downpour in Mumbai on Tuesday follows a series of floods which has affected around 16 million people across South Asia in the monsoon of 2017, aid workers have said. At least 1000 have been displaced due to the flood situation in South Asia. The monsoon season in South Asia lasts from July till September every year.

According to officials, most deaths due to floods took place in India with the Bihar floods claiming 500 lives alone.

The death toll is rising at a steady rate and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) have raised concerns of diseases like dengue, malaria along with worries of food insecurity in the countries.

India

Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal were among the major states affected by floods in 2017. According to PTI, the death toll in Uttar Pradesh floods rose by one on Wednesday, taking the toll to 103.

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew over to flood affected areas in Bihar, where around 500 people have died. He promised assistance to the flood-hit areas and urged the insurance companies to conduct their assessment soon so that farmers could be relieved of crop losses.

On Tuesday, Mumbai was flooded as the entire city came to a standstill. Train services were stopped, flights cancelled and schools and colleges were shut down as the roads were submerged in knee-length water.

Nepal

Nepal was hit by floods in the poorest of its slums who live in mud houses and rely on farming. More than 210,000 homes were destroyed due to floods and landslides and 143 lives were lost. Elephants were used to rescue people and bamboo boats and rafts were also used for disaster management.

There are still people who remain missing in the area and diseases have begun to spread in the slum areas submerged in water.

Bangladesh

Almost a third of Bangladesh's terrain has been submerged by floods. According to the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, more than eight million Bangladeshis were affected by the floods.

The floods, said to be the worst in 40 years in the region, have killed 140, destroying 700,000 homes.