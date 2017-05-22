App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 22, 2017 10:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

200 registrations in first 10 mins of opening of DU admissions

The online registration for admission to undergraduate courses of Delhi University saw around 200 entries within 10 minutes after it was thrown open to the public today.

200 registrations in first 10 mins of opening of DU admissions

The online registration for admission to undergraduate courses of Delhi University saw around 200 entries within 10 minutes after it was thrown open to the public today.

"Between 6 pm and 6:10 pm, we saw around 200 online registrations. If the present momentum continues, we can expect around 10,000 applications on the first day," said an official associated with admissions department.

The online registrations for admissions to undergraduate programmes began today at 6 pm for its 60 UG courses in 62 colleges affiliated with the varsity with around 54,000 seats.

"We are monitoring the developments," said the official.

However, aspirants were held up waiting to access the registration page - https://ug.du.ac.in/app/ - which was burdened due to the initial rush.

The varsity is scheduled to announce its first cut-off list on June 20. As of now, six cut-off dates have been announced. However, further cut-off lists may be announced depending on vacant seats in colleges, an official statement said.

Earlier in the day, the university's 10-day counselling session or 'Open Days' began with around 600 students flocking the North Campus with a bag full of questions.

tags #Business #Current Affairs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.