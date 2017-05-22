200 registrations in first 10 mins of opening of DU admissions

The online registration for admission to undergraduate courses of Delhi University saw around 200 entries within 10 minutes after it was thrown open to the public today.

"Between 6 pm and 6:10 pm, we saw around 200 online registrations. If the present momentum continues, we can expect around 10,000 applications on the first day," said an official associated with admissions department.

The online registrations for admissions to undergraduate programmes began today at 6 pm for its 60 UG courses in 62 colleges affiliated with the varsity with around 54,000 seats.

"We are monitoring the developments," said the official.

However, aspirants were held up waiting to access the registration page - https://ug.du.ac.in/app/ - which was burdened due to the initial rush.

The varsity is scheduled to announce its first cut-off list on June 20. As of now, six cut-off dates have been announced. However, further cut-off lists may be announced depending on vacant seats in colleges, an official statement said.

Earlier in the day, the university's 10-day counselling session or 'Open Days' began with around 600 students flocking the North Campus with a bag full of questions.