1993 Mumbai blasts case verdict: Special TADA court convicts Abu Salem, 5 others; Abdul Qayyum acquitted

Moneycontrol News

Extradited gangster Abu Salem and five other accused — Mustafa Dossa Mustafa Dossa, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, Tahir Merchant, Riaz Siddiqui and Karimullah Sheikh — were on Friday held guilty by a special TADA court in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. Another accused Abdul Qayyum, who was charged with delivering weapons to actor Sanjay Dutt, was acquitted by the court.

Salem was extradited from Portugal and was accused conspiracy and terror activities including transport and distributions arms and ammunitions. The charges levelled on him are under sections — 326, 324, 436, 201 and 212, 302, 307 of the IPC.

The charges against Dossa, who was extradited from the United Arab Emirates, include landing arms and explosives, conspiracy, and sending individuals to Pakistan for training. Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan was charged with supervising the whole procedure when arms and ammunitions were transported to Mumbai.

Merchant was charged with arranging the transportation for the other convicts to travel to Pakistan. Karimullah Sheikh was charged with smuggling arms into the country through the Shekhadi coast of Raigad district in February 1993.

The Case & The Accused

On March 12, 1993 the country's commercial capital witnessed an unprecedented terrorist attack when a series 12 bomb explosions took place one after another in about a span of two hours.

The attacks had left 257 people dead, 713 seriously injured and destroyed properties worth Rs 27 crore. In 2007, the TADA court had convicted 100 accused and acquitted 23 persons in the case.

The blasts took place at Bombay Stock Exchange, Katha Bazaar, Lucky petrol pump near Sena Bhavan, opposite Passport office near Century Bazaar, Fishermen's colony at Mahim Causeway, at basement of Air India Building, Zaveri Bazaar, Hotel Sea Rock, Plaza Theatre, Centaur Hotel (Juhu), Sahar Airport (Bay no.54) and Centaur Hotel (near airport).

Seven accused — Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Karimullah Khan, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, Riyaz Siddiqui, Tahir Merchant and Abdul Quayyum — were arrested at the time of conclusion of the main trial.

Abu Salem was accused of transporting weapons from Gujarat to Mumbai. He also handed over to actor Sanjay Dutt, who was an accused in the case for illegally possessing weapons at his residence on January 16, 1993.

The court had dropped certain charges against Salem in 2013 after the CBI moved a plea, stating that the charges were against the extradition treaty between India and Portugal.

Mustafa Dossa allegedly masterminded the landing of explosives including RDX in India and sent some youth to Pakistan to acquire arms training.

The court, in all, recorded statements of around 750 prosecution witnesses and 50 witnesses. Three accused including Salem had confessed to their crime during investigations carried out by the CBI over the years into the blasts case.

Though the hearing in the case began in 2007, it was delayed as three petitions were pending with the Supreme Court, one each filed by Dossa and Salem, and another by CBI.

The trial resumed in 2012 and concluded this March.

Yakub Memon

In 2013 the Supreme Court pronounced a pronounced death sentence to key conspirator Yakub Memon's death sentence and life imprisonment to other bomb planters. Memon was executed on July 30, 2015 after his several pleas seeking clemency were rejected, including the post-midnight hearing by Supreme Court on the day he was hanged.

Sanjay Dutt and many others surrendered before the TADA court here in May 2013 after the apex court upheld their conviction.

List of major convictions in the case:

Death Sentence

Planted bomb at Katha Bazar, Sea Rock HotelPlanted bomb at Juhu CentaurPlanted bomb at Century BazarPlanted bomb at Plaza theatreplanted bomb at Plaza theatrePlanted bomb at Zaveri BazarPlanted bomb at NaigaonLobbed grenade at MahimLobbed grenade at MahimLobbed grenade at MahimBombed Air-India, Lucky Petrol pump and did recee of the Bombay Stock Exchange

Yakub Memon: Conspiracy, financing and aiding and facilitating terror act

Life Imprisonment

Shekadi landing, Dubai meeting with Dawood, TigerEx-Sub Inspector of Srivardhan police stationConspiracy, reconnaissance of BMC building before the blastsConspiracy, bomb preparationSmuggling/transportationFound with 85 grenades, 350 detonators and roundsConcealing initiating device/conspiracy to an extentConspiracy, presence in Al-Husseini during RDX-fillingDighi landing, bribing police and customs officialsConspiracy, Al-Husseini, recee of BMC, Tiger's guardConspiracy, BMC recce, presence in Maruti vanDriver of Mahim vehicle, Pakistan training, bomb-fillingShekhadi landing, planting scooter at Dhanji streetPakistan training, bomb-making, throwing grenade at airportConspiracy, facilitating landing for Dawood, Tiger and DossaConspiracy, part of team that hurled grenade at MahimLobbed grenade at MahimAllowed her flat, garage and vehicle to be usedAllowed his flat, garage to be used

Essa Memon: Allowed his flat, garage to be used