Current Affairs
Jun 14, 2017 09:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

13 jawans injured in series of militant attacks in Kashmir

The attacks -- four in south and one in north Kashmir -- came in a span of four hours.

Militants carried out a series of attacks on security forces in Kashmir, in which 13 jawans were injured and four service rifles looted.

The attacks -- four in south and one in north Kashmir -- came in a span of four hours.

DGP SP Vaid told PTI there was intelligence input about terror attacks on the 17th day of Ramzan today and the anniversary of Battle of Badr, the first battle of Islam which took place in March 624 AD, and all necessary precautions were taken.

A grenade was hurled at a CRPF camp at Ladiyar in Tral area of Pulwama district. 10 paramilitary jawans were injured in the attack, a police official said.

"Two jawans were seriously injured, but they are out of danger," Vaid said.

In the second attack, the militants opened firing on the security personnel guarding the residence of a retired high court judge at Anchidora in Anantnag district, resulting in injuries to two cops, he said.

The police chief said the ultras snatched four self- loading rifles from the cops posted there. The third attack took place on a CRPF camp at Padgampora in Pulwama, but no one was hurt in it as the grenade hurled by the militants exploded mid-air. The militants also hurled a grenade at Pulwama police station, resulting in minor injuries to a policeman.

Another attack took place near Bomai in North Kashmir's Sopore, but no damage was caused.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kashmir #Militants

