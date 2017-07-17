App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jul 16, 2017 07:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

11 Amarnath pilgrims killed, over 30 injured in bus accident

The bus carrying the pilgrims skidded off the road, turned turtle and rolled down into the nullah at Nachlana belt of Ramban late this afternoon.

11 Amarnath pilgrims killed, over 30 injured in bus accident

At least 11 Amarnath pilgrims were killed and over 30 injured when a bus skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and rolled down into a deep nullah in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir today, officials said.

The bus carrying the pilgrims skidded off the road, turned turtle and rolled down into the nullah at Nachlana belt of Ramban late this afternoon, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ramban, Mohan Lal said.

Eleven persons were killed and 30 to 35 were injured, many of them critical, in the accident, the SSP said.

The officer said rescue operation was underway.

tags #Current Affairs #India

