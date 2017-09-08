Case registered against Jawed Habib for ad insulting Hindu gods

Moneycontrol News

Celebrity hair stylist Jawed Habib has landed himself in trouble for allegedly hurting Hindu religious sentiments. A case under section 295-A of IPC has been registered against him by the Telangana Police.

The case was registered at the Saidabad police station following a complaint by K Karuna Sagar, an advocate who demanded the arrest of Habib for hurting religious sentiments. The case is taken under section 295-A of IPC for deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.

Inspector K Sattaiah of Saidabad police station said that the celebrity hair stylist could be summoned for questioning if needed.

Jawed Habib had landed in trouble after a newspaper advertisement for his salons was published in West Bengal. The advertisement showed Hindu gods Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha and Kartikeya getting their hair fixed, applying makeup, and counting money with goddess Durga looking over them in a Jawed Habib salon along with the tag, “Gods too visit JH salon.”



Dear all, we respect your sentiments and we apologize sincerely. It was not to hurt you at all.

— Jawed Habib (@JH_JawedHabib) September 5, 2017

The advertisement had raised severe criticism from people who termed it as derogatory. Jawed Habib had issued an apology on Twitter on September 5 saying "dear all, we respect your sentiments and we apologise sincerely. It was not to hurt you at all."

His company had also said that the ad was issued by local people without any approval from Jawed Habib or his corporate office in Mumbai.