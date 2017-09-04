BRICS Summit 2017 LIVE: PM Modi to meet Jinping on Tuesday

India is fast changing into one of the most open economies in the world, with improvements on global indices and the biggest ever reform GST weaving the nation into one unified market, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

In his intervention at the Dialogue with BRICS Business Council, he said programmes to promote the use of digital mode for payments and transactions, encourage start-ups to set up businesses and boost local manufacturing are changing the economic landscape of the country.

