BRICS Summit 2017 LIVE: PM Modi to meet Jinping on Tuesday

India is fast changing into one of the most open economies in the world, with improvements on global indices and the biggest ever reform GST weaving the nation into one unified market, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.
In his intervention at the Dialogue with BRICS Business Council, he said programmes to promote the use of digital mode for payments and transactions, encourage start-ups to set up businesses and boost local manufacturing are changing the economic landscape of the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold their first substantive bilateral meeting on Tuesday after the Dokalam standoff, which had put ties between the two countries under strain.
According to external affairs ministry officials, Modi will meet Xi at 12.30 pm (10 am IST), the prime minister's last official engagement before flying off to Myanmar on a bilateral visit.
PM Modi spoke to the BRICS business council, moments ago.
In the address, the prime minister mentioned the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Digital India, Start Up India and Make in India initiatives. PM Modi described GST as the most important economic reforms.
PM Modi also asked investors to invest in India and that said that they should not to be worried about India's economy.
"We count on the BRICS Business Council to take us closer to our common objective of improving business and investment cooperation," he said.
The BRICS, as a group strongly deplored North Korea’s nuclear test. But, added that the issue over its nuclear programme should only be settled through dialogue and peaceful means, according to a report by Reuters.
Sep 04, 03:35 PM (IST)
Earlier in the day, PM Modi, urged for the creation of a BRICS credit rating agency to cater to financing needs of sovereign and corporate entities of the developing countries.
The prime minister said, "Our Central Banks must further strengthen their capabilities and promote cooperation between the Contingent Reserve Arrangement and the IMF (International Monetary Fund)."
"We, in this regard, express concern on the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIL/DAISH, Al-Qaida and its affiliates including Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, TTP and Hizb ut-Tahrir," the fourty-eighth point of the Xiamen declaration said.
Sep 04, 12:38 PM (IST)
A spokesperson from the Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that PM Modi discussed counter terrorism at the Summit. For the first time ever, a specific list has been issued by BRICS, pointing out various terror outfits affecting security in member states. The BRICS leaders have also have agreed to implement UNSC resolution for combating terrorism.
