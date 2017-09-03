App
Sep 03, 2017 06:37 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BRICS Summit 2017 Live: A new round of industrial revolution is in the making, says China’s Xi Jinping

Delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum here, Xi asked BRICS countries to take a constructive part in the process of resolving geopolitical hotspot issues and make due contributions

  • Sep 03, 05:54 PM (IST)
  • Sep 03, 05:18 PM (IST)

    Key takeaways from Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Speech

    # “I am convinced that as long as we take a holistic approach to fighting terrorism in all its forms, and address both its symptoms and root causes, terrorists will have no place to hide."

    # "Construction of a tall building starts with a foundation. We have laid the foundation and put in place the framework for BRICS cooperation."

    # "In terms of BRICS cooperation, decisions are made through consultation, not by one country. We respect each other’s model of development, accommodate each other’s concern and work to enhance strategic communication and mutual trust."

    "Given the difference in national conditions, history and cultures, it is only natural we may have some differences in pursuing our cooperation. However, with a strong faith in cooperation and enhancing collaboration the BRICS countries can achieve steady progress in our cooperation."

    # "Leveraging our respective strengths and converging interests, we have put in place a leaders-driven cooperation framework that covers wide-ranging areas and multiple levels."

    # “BRICS countries should improve macroeconomic policy coordination, synergize development strategies, leverage strengths in industrial structure and resources endowment, and create value chains and a big market for shared interests to achieve interconnected development.”

    # "We should blaze a new path which may also help other emerging market and developing countries to seize opportunities and meet challenges."

    # "The long road to global peace and development will not be a smooth one. More than 700 million people are still living in hunger, tens of millions of people have been displaced and become refugees, while many people, including innocent children, have been killed in conflicts.”

    # “Global economy has resumed growth, with emerging markets and developing countries delivering a strong performance. A new round of technological and industrial revolution is in the making, and reform and innovation are gaining momentum.

    # "We have enough reason to believe that our world will be a better place."

    # "We should push for an open world economy, promote trade liberalisation and facilitation, jointly create a new global value chain, and realise a global economic rebalancing."

    # Xi said he still had "full confidence" in BRICS countries' development despite claims that the bloc's relevance had faded due to slower growth.

    # "The development of emerging market and developing countries won't touch anyone's cheese, but instead will diligently grow the world economic pie."

    Xi closed his 45-minute speech by saying that Beijing encouraged Chinese companies to continue going abroad, and "warmly welcomed" other countries' firms to invest in the world's second-largest economy.

  • Sep 03, 04:24 PM (IST)

    China’s One Belt One Road: How OBOR Will Impact India

  • Sep 03, 04:24 PM (IST)

    "I am convinced that as long as we take a holistic approach to fighting terrorism in all its forms, and address both its symptoms and root causes, terrorists will have no place to hide" - Xi Jinping

  • Sep 03, 04:21 PM (IST)

    The One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative is not a tool to advance any geopolitical agenda, but a platform for practical cooperation, says Jinping.

    It is not a foreign aid scheme, but an initiative for interconnected development which calls for extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, Xi said while delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum.

  • Sep 03, 03:52 PM (IST)

    Chinese President Xi Jinping today asked BRICS members to shelve their differences and accommodate each other's concerns by enhancing mutual trust and strategic communication, as he opened the 9th annual summit of the five member emerging economies

  • Sep 03, 03:47 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for China to attend the 9th BRICS Summit, in Xiamen, China on September 03, 2017

  • Sep 03, 03:43 PM (IST)

    The visit comes days after India and China managed to end the 73-day-long Dokalam standoff. From Xiamen, he will travel to Myanmar on August 5 before returning to the country on August 7

