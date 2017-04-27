App
Book review trends
Apr 27, 2017 07:20 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Book review: Indian Railways - 'The Weaving of a National Tapestry'

Watch the interview of Gurcharan Das, Novelist Editor, Penguin Series and Bibek Debroy, Author, Indian Railways, The Weaving of a National Tapestry, Member, NITI Aayog with Ronojoy Banerjee on CNBC-TV18, in which they shared their views on 164 years of Indian railways.

