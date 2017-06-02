App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Jun 02, 2017 06:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

‘Are You on Twitter?’ Journalist asks PM Narendra Modi, gets trolled for her ignorance

Narendra Modi is the third most followed world leader after The Pope and Donald Trump, according to a Burson-Marsteller study

‘Are You on Twitter?’ Journalist asks PM Narendra Modi, gets trolled for her ignorance

Sangeeta Bose

Moneycontrol News

American journalist drew flack from Indian Twitteratis when she asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the third-most followed leader in the world whether he had a Twitter account.

The embarrassing incident happened at the launch of her new show, which was flagged off with an interaction with Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg ahead of the International Economic Forum in Russia.

 

 

Modi while greeting Kelly said that he had seen one of her tweets with an ‘umbrella’, after which Kelly asked him “Ohh really! Did you? Are you on Twitter?” which the Prime Minister laughed off.

Narendra Modi is the third most followed world leader after The Pope and Donald Trump, according to a Burson-Marsteller study.

NBC news tweet before the interaction

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted a picture of the pre-dinner interaction alongside President Putin.

 

Modi also has over 30 million followers on Twitter and is the most followed leader on Instagram with 6.8 million followers. While Kelly roughly has 2.32 million followers.

Here's how Twitterverse reacted to Kelly's ignorance:

 





Twitter is the social media channel of choice for world leaders, governments and foreign ministries for interaction.

 

tags #Megyn Kelly #Narendra Modi #social media #Twitter #US

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.