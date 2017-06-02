‘Are You on Twitter?’ Journalist asks PM Narendra Modi, gets trolled for her ignorance

Moneycontrol News

American journalist drew flack from Indian Twitteratis when she asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the third-most followed leader in the world whether he had a Twitter account.



At state dinner party at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg with Russian President Putin and Indian PM Modi. More tonight @NBCNightlyNews pic.twitter.com/FX5kjfIJAf

— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 1, 2017

The embarrassing incident happened at the launch of her new show, which was flagged off with an interaction with Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg ahead of the International Economic Forum in Russia.



EXCLUSIVE: NBC News' @megynkelly joins Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi ahead of tomorrow's International Economic Forum in Russia. pic.twitter.com/L12ahtuTDO — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 1, 2017



Modi while greeting Kelly said that he had seen one of her tweets with an ‘umbrella’, after which Kelly asked him “Ohh really! Did you? Are you on Twitter?” which the Prime Minister laughed off.

Narendra Modi is the third most followed world leader after The Pope and Donald Trump, according to a Burson-Marsteller study.



.@megynkelly reports from Russia tonight on @NBCNightlyNews ahead of her interview with Pres. Putin on Friday. pic.twitter.com/KdVx3dQhly

— NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) June 1, 2017

NBC news tweet before the interaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted a picture of the pre-dinner interaction alongside President Putin.



Before dinner, had a brief interaction with noted journalist & commentator @megynkelly, moderator of tomorrow's session at the @SPIEF. pic.twitter.com/5CQ58Zn5hP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2017



Modi also has over 30 million followers on Twitter and is the most followed leader on Instagram with 6.8 million followers. While Kelly roughly has 2.32 million followers.

Here's how Twitterverse reacted to Kelly's ignorance:



Sheesh. @megynkelly asks @narendramodi WHO HAS 30 MILLION FOLLOWERS if he's on Twitter. What does it take to get India on the radar screen? https://t.co/ggw3p1YzlV

— Alyssa Ayres (@AyresAlyssa) June 2, 2017



Unlike @megynkelly, Indian #PM @narendramodi did do his homework & makes small talk about umbrella photo on twitter! https://t.co/Mfnl3SPCyh — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) June 2, 2017





I'm surprised to see @megynkelly didn't know @narendramodi was on twitter. He has 30 million+ followers. Gosh American are ignorant & rude.

— Rohan Agarwal (@RohanAggarwal) June 2, 2017



Megyn needs to be sent for refresher training by her employers. @NBCNews @nbc

— Rajat Khosla (@Khoslarajat10) June 2, 2017



@megynkelly to interview @narendramodi, (who has 30 million+ followers) does not know if he is on twitter or not. What an embarrassment @nbc — Rishi Sinha (@rishisinhalive) June 2, 2017

Twitter is the social media channel of choice for world leaders, governments and foreign ministries for interaction.