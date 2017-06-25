App
Jun 25, 2017 06:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Australian Open Super Series winner Srikanth to be gifted a car by Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra t said he would "personally" hand over a TUV300 to Kidambi Srikanth for winning the Australian Open Super Series title.

Noted industrialist and diversified business conglomerate Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra today said he would "personally" hand over a TUV300 to shuttler Kidambi Srikanth for winning the Australian Open Super Series title.

"OK. His fighting spirit has made us proud. A STEAMROLLER deserves a Battle Tank. I'll personally gift @srikidambi a Mahindra #TUV300," Mahindra tweeted.

He responded to a tweet made by another user requesting Mahindra to offer Srikanth something.

"Sir, He (Srikanth) gets only five lakh..That's nothing compared to cricket, pls do something," @NastreTheMust wrote in his tweet. The Badminton Association of India announced a cash award of Rs five lakh to Srikanth for clinching the Australian Open Super Series title in Sydney today.

The 24-year-old Srikanth extended his stellar run of form to become the first Indian male shuttler to win two consecutive Superseries title.

Apart from Srikanth, the performances of other Indian players at the Australian Open Superseries were also impressive as Sai Praneeth, P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal all made it to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

