Agra University prints marksheet bearing photo of Salman Khan

Perhaps, there is nothing newsworthy if a student receives his or her mark sheet from college, except maybe to the ‘concerned’ neighbours and relatives; albeit, that the marksheet bears a photograph of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Apparently, the administration of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University (earlier Agra University) botched up a regular and mundane affair and printed a marksheet with a photograph of Salman Khan. To the relief of student as well as administration, the discrepancy was noticed before the distribution of marksheets to students.



Agra's Bhimrao Ambedkar University Can't Find Photo Of A Student, Pastes Salman Khan's Picture Instead On BA Marksheet. The Guy Scored 35%. #AgraUniversity #AmbedkarUniversity #SalmanKhan #BB11 pic.twitter.com/GbWgN6mUkv

An image of the mark sheet which has since been going viral shows all particulars including enrolment number and session as correct except the photo. It belongs to a BA first year student of Amrata Singh Memorial Degree College in Tejpur Java of Aligarh district.

Dr Girija Shankar, the spokesperson for Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, told Hindustan Times that the University administration has not received any complaint yet and would certainly look into the matter if it was brought to their notice.

Shankar denied any error in part of the University and said that they have verified the records and all information was found to be correct.

“It is the student who fills the form and pastes his photo which is forwarded by the college principal after verification. An invigilator also checks the content,” he said.

Reportedly, President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit the University for the Convocation, a couple of weeks later.