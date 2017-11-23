App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Nov 23, 2017 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agra University prints marksheet bearing photo of Salman Khan

Reportedly, President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit the University for the Convocation in a couple of weeks

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Perhaps, there is nothing newsworthy if a student receives his or her mark sheet from college, except maybe to the ‘concerned’ neighbours and relatives; albeit, that the marksheet bears a photograph of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Apparently, the administration of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University (earlier Agra University) botched up a regular and mundane affair and printed a marksheet with a photograph of Salman Khan. To the relief of student as well as administration, the discrepancy was noticed before the distribution of marksheets to students.

An image of the mark sheet which has since been going viral shows all particulars including enrolment number and session as correct except the photo. It belongs to a BA first year student of Amrata Singh Memorial Degree College in Tejpur Java of Aligarh district.

Dr Girija Shankar, the spokesperson for Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, told Hindustan Times that the University administration has not received any complaint yet and would certainly look into the matter if it was brought to their notice.

related news

Shankar denied any error in part of the University and said that they have verified the records and all information was found to be correct.

“It is the student who fills the form and pastes his photo which is forwarded by the college principal after verification. An invigilator also checks the content,” he said.

Reportedly, President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit the University for the Convocation, a couple of weeks later.

tags #India #Salman Khan

most popular

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.