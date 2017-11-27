Most of us cannot help but fiddle with smartphones on every chance they get. To help them overcome this form of addiction, an Austrian designer decided to come up with a “Substitute Phone”.

The item is not exactly a phone and has the same purpose as fidget spinners and cubes-keeping the hands occupied, except that it is designed to look and feel like a smartphone.

Product and furniture designer Klemens Schillinger designed the products to replicate the motions commonly done to operate a smartphone. He did this by incorporating beads which have been arranged in certain configurations.

Made out of black polyoxymethylene (POM) plastic, the Substitute Phone comes in a set of five phones with the stone beads embedded in them. They also have a smartphone-replicating weight to give a natural feeling.

Here's how it looks:

(Images Courtesy: Klemens Schillinger)

So how does it substitute the feel of a smartphone?

Well, a user can run his thumb or index finger across the line of beads to simulate swiping left or right, up or down or diagonally. Users can even do pinching motion associated with zooming in and zooming out on normal phones.

Schillinger told architecture and design publication Dezeen that he was inspired by Italian writer and philosopher Umberto Eco who attempted to give up smoking by replacing it with a stick, as it provided for a physical stimulation but did not have nicotine.

Schillinger said that he followed the same route and wanted to provide the physical feel of a phone for addicts, without the connectivity of actually being one.

He refers to his designs as functional prosthetics to help smartphone addicts get cured of ‘withdrawal symptoms' from using a smartphone.

Smartphone addiction has reached an all-time high. Some time back, ground traffic lights were set to be installed in Australia as a way to alert smartphone-addicted pedestrians in an attempt to minimise road death casualties, say several media reports.

As per Dezeen, this is the second project by the Austrian architect that helps fight smartphone addiction. He had previously designed an Offline lamp which only lights up when the user surrenders his smartphone.

The lamp will only switch on after the user submits his smartphone in the portal (Courtesy: Klemens Schillinger)

The substitute smartphone isn’t up for sale just yet. Schillinger's website has an ad that says that it will be made available soon.