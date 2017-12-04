App
Dec 04, 2017 01:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aadhaar issuing authority UIDAI's funny response to 'Ivanka Trump getting an Aadhaar' meme

Ivanka Trump was in India for the three-day Global entrepreneurship summit organized at Hyderabad

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It seems UIDAI has a sense of humour as well.

Comedian Jose Covaco recently cracked a joke by posting a video about Ivanka coming to India and getting her Aadhaar done, which went viral on Twitter, whereas she was actually here to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad as we all know.

Here is the tweet that left everyone in splits:

Although social media was already flooded with memes of Narendra Modi and Ivanka Trump, this one caught the UIDAI's (the authority that issues the Aadhaar) attention.

related news

Responding to Covaco’s joke on Twitter, they replied: “But couldn’t apply as she's not a resident of India.”

Covaco, who often posts memes on his Twitter account said that he had overlaid the clip with a comical voiceover where Ivanka is heard saying that she needed to get her Aadhaar done and instructed her driver to take her to an “Aadhaar Centre”.

Covaco’s tweet has already generated a buzz on Twitter, and UIDAI’s response took it to a whole new level. While some were impressed with the UIDAI’s newly discovered funnybone, others continued trolling them.

UIDAI even took things a notch up by tweeting to replies:

However, this was not UIDAI's first attempt at humour. Earlier on Dusshera, the UIDAI had a similar response when someone asked how many Aadhaar cards Raavan could get with his 10 heads, to which pat came the reply: “Not a resident of India. Not eligible to enrol for Aadhaar,” UIDAI tweeted in reply.



Hate it or love it, people were floored with the way UIDAI was tweeting.

