Aadhaar issuing authority UIDAI's funny response to 'Ivanka Trump getting an Aadhaar' meme

It seems UIDAI has a sense of humour as well.

Comedian Jose Covaco recently cracked a joke by posting a video about Ivanka coming to India and getting her Aadhaar done, which went viral on Twitter, whereas she was actually here to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad as we all know.



Breaking : Exclusive : Paid media will not show you this. Ivanka Trump actually came to India to get her Aadhaar Card done. pic.twitter.com/YabfDudRZE

— José Covaco (@HoeZaay) November 29, 2017

Here is the tweet that left everyone in splits:

Although social media was already flooded with memes of Narendra Modi and Ivanka Trump, this one caught the UIDAI's (the authority that issues the Aadhaar) attention.

Responding to Covaco’s joke on Twitter, they replied: “But couldn’t apply as she's not a resident of India.”



But couldn't apply since she's not a resident of India. — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) December 1, 2017



Covaco, who often posts memes on his Twitter account said that he had overlaid the clip with a comical voiceover where Ivanka is heard saying that she needed to get her Aadhaar done and instructed her driver to take her to an “Aadhaar Centre”.

Covaco’s tweet has already generated a buzz on Twitter, and UIDAI’s response took it to a whole new level. While some were impressed with the UIDAI’s newly discovered funnybone, others continued trolling them.

UIDAI even took things a notch up by tweeting to replies:

However, this was not UIDAI's first attempt at humour. Earlier on Dusshera, the UIDAI had a similar response when someone asked how many Aadhaar cards Raavan could get with his 10 heads, to which pat came the reply: “Not a resident of India. Not eligible to enrol for Aadhaar,” UIDAI tweeted in reply.



A time when the world sees the power of good governance.

Let us continue this true spirit with Aadhaar...#HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/5KE5uVo1Dc — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) September 30, 2017





Not a resident of India. Not eligible to enroll for Aadhaar.

— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) September 30, 2017

Hate it or love it, people were floored with the way UIDAI was tweeting.