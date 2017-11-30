App
Nov 30, 2017 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TRAI to focus on connectivity, provide 100 MB free data to rural areas

The telecom regulator has reiterated its suggestion to offer 100 MB data, with the Department of Telecommunications questioning the plan’s feasibility

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sticking to its initial recommendations in December 2016, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is pushing out a plan to give 100 MB of free data to users in rural and remote areas.

As per a report in The Economic Times, TRAI has now modified the recommendations and is reported to have shifted the focus to “connectivity and local language content” considering the entry of Reliance Jio and its competitively priced data plans.

TRAI intends to dive into the Universal Services Obligation Fund to finance such an endeavour, said the report.

“The authority had based its recommendations on the data prices existing in September 2016. However, the authority takes cognizance of the fact that after entry of a new player with a focus on data services, the competition in the data market segment has become more intense and consequently, there has been a steep decline in data prices during the last one year," said TRAI in a public statement.

As per the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), TRAI’s data plan cannot be funded via the Universal Services Obligation Fund as the funds are already being used for various telecom infrastructure related plans.

However, ET reported TRAI recommending using the fund by deriving a 5 percent levy on adjusted gross revenue of all carriers for financing the plan.

Moreover, the DoT is concerned about the impact the plan will have on implementing net neutrality rules.

The telecom regulatory body recently came out in full support of net neutrality and also issued recommendations on it, and specifically saying that license terms be amplified to restrict any kind of discrimination to Internet access.



Jio’s launch started a price war in the telecom sector, with competitors slashing rates to retain users. While Jio has now started charging for data rates, voice calls still remain free.

TRAI also plans to introduce an aggregator model to offer telecom services to people in a non-discriminatory manner and has backed it by saying that telcos would get services agnostically while ruling out non-discriminatory behaviour for or against any telecom by an aggregator.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. 

