Dec 29, 2017 06:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jio tops 4G download speed chart at 19.6 mbps in October: TRAI

The 4G download speed on Jio network was more than double of its closest competitor Vodafone which registered an average download speed of 9.3 mbps in October.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Reliance Jio topped the chart by registering an average download speed of 19.6 mbps in mobile broadband in October, according to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data released on Friday.

While, Idea Cellular recorded highest upload speed of 6.5 mbps (megabits per second) during the month.

The upload speed matters the most when a user wants to share video or photo through social media or email and download speed is required to access photo, video or any other available on internet.

The 4G download speed on Jio network was more than double of its closest competitor Vodafone which registered an average download speed of 9.3 mbps in October.

The Jio's average download speed, however, fell marginally compared to the 21.9 mbps it had recorded in September.

The networks of Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular recorded download speed of 8.7 mbps and 8.6 mbps, respectively.

The TRAI collects and computes data download speed with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

In terms of upload speed, Idea Cellular was followed by Vodafone which recorded 5.9 mbps upload speed, Jio with 4.3 mbps and Airtel network showed upload speed of 4 mbps.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

tags #Business #Jio #Telecom #TRAI

