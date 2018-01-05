Inter-ministerial group's proposal in process for final nod by Cabinet: Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha

A high-powered panel's suggestion on increasing the tenure for deferred spectrum payments for telcos has been "concurred" by the Telecom Commission and "is under process for final approval by Cabinet", the Rajya Sabha was informed on Friday.

"The recommendation has been concurred by Telecom Commission and is under process for final approval by Cabinet," Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said in a written reply.

The minister noted that the Inter Ministerial Group (IMG) constituted in May last year to examine systemic issues affecting viability and repayment capacity in telecom sector had submitted its report on August 31, 2017.

"The IMG inter-alia recommended that regarding the tenure of deferred payment liability on spectrum, the telecom service providers may be given a one-time opportunity to opt for higher number of instalments (16) instead of the currently permitted 10 instalments," he said.

The IMG did not recommend any change in the moratorium period of two years which is given to companies as part of the overall time period for spectrum payments.

To another query, the minister said that with regard to BharatNet project for broadband connectivity in gram panchayats, a tender to select the 'implementing agency' for provision of last mile connectivity has been floated on December 26, 2017. The tender has been floated by Bharat Broadband Network Ltd (BBNL).

"Rs 4066 crore has been approved for providing last mile connectivity through Wi-fi or any suitable broadband technology at all the Gram Panchayats in the country under BharatNet project," the minister said.

The strategy to provide last mile connectivity was approved by the Telecom Commission in September 2017.

BharatNet project is being implemented to provide broadband connectivity to 2.5 lakh gram panchayats in the country and offer non-discriminatory access of the network to service providers for providing broadband services in rural areas.

"As part of this project, the last mile connectivity through Wi-Fi or any other suitable broadband technology is to be provided at all the Gram Panchayats in the country. The project is targeted to be completed by March 2019," the minister added.