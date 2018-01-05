App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewstelecom
Jan 05, 2018 06:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Inter-ministerial group's proposal in process for final nod by Cabinet: Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha

The minister noted that the Inter Ministerial Group was constituted in May 2017 to examine systemic issues affecting viability and repayment capacity in telecom sector had submitted its report in August 2017.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A high-powered panel's suggestion on increasing the tenure for deferred spectrum payments for telcos has been "concurred" by the Telecom Commission and "is under process for final approval by Cabinet", the Rajya Sabha was informed on Friday.

"The recommendation has been concurred by Telecom Commission and is under process for final approval by Cabinet," Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said in a written reply.

The minister noted that the Inter Ministerial Group (IMG) constituted in May last year to examine systemic issues affecting viability and repayment capacity in telecom sector had submitted its report on August 31, 2017.

"The IMG inter-alia recommended that regarding the tenure of deferred payment liability on spectrum, the telecom service providers may be given a one-time opportunity to opt for higher number of instalments (16) instead of the currently permitted 10 instalments," he said.

related news

The IMG did not recommend any change in the moratorium period of two years which is given to companies as part of the overall time period for spectrum payments.

To another query, the minister said that with regard to BharatNet project for broadband connectivity in gram panchayats, a tender to select the 'implementing agency' for provision of last mile connectivity has been floated on December 26, 2017. The tender has been floated by Bharat Broadband Network Ltd (BBNL).

"Rs 4066 crore has been approved for providing last mile connectivity through Wi-fi or any suitable broadband technology at all the Gram Panchayats in the country under BharatNet project," the minister said.

The strategy to provide last mile connectivity was approved by the Telecom Commission in September 2017.

BharatNet project is being implemented to provide broadband connectivity to 2.5 lakh gram panchayats in the country and offer non-discriminatory access of the network to service providers for providing broadband services in rural areas.

"As part of this project, the last mile connectivity through Wi-Fi or any other suitable broadband technology is to be provided at all the Gram Panchayats in the country. The project is targeted to be completed by March 2019," the minister added.

tags #Business #India #Telecom

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.