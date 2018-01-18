App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewstelecom
Jan 18, 2018 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Idea offers "magic cashback" of up to Rs 3,300 on recharging through app

Idea's cashback offer comes as competition to a similar scheme by Reliace Jio.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Telecom carrier Idea Cellular has announced a "magic cashback" offer of up to Rs 3,300 for customers who recharge online and through its mobile application.

This offer, valid till February 10, comes shortly after competitor Reliance Jio announced a similar cashback scheme.

On a minimum recharge of Rs 398, Idea customers can receive vouchers worth Rs 400, up to Rs 200 cashback on wallets or Rs 2,700 in shopping vouchers. The cashback will be given in installments of Rs 50 on subsequent recharges.

For Rs 398, customers can make unlimited local and national calls and get 1 GB of data per day for 70 days. The Rs 449 offer is the same, but with validity for 84 days.

Reliance Jio's Rs 398 offers similar benefits. Jio's 100 percent cashback offer is also on a minimum recharge of Rs 398. This scheme too includes shopping vouchers and cashback through vouchers and wallets. It is available till January 31.

Idea Cellular is set to complete its merger with Vodafone India by March. The merged entity will become India's largest telecom company and the second largest in the world.

tags #Business #Telecom

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.