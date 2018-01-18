Telecom carrier Idea Cellular has announced a "magic cashback" offer of up to Rs 3,300 for customers who recharge online and through its mobile application.

This offer, valid till February 10, comes shortly after competitor Reliance Jio announced a similar cashback scheme.

On a minimum recharge of Rs 398, Idea customers can receive vouchers worth Rs 400, up to Rs 200 cashback on wallets or Rs 2,700 in shopping vouchers. The cashback will be given in installments of Rs 50 on subsequent recharges.

For Rs 398, customers can make unlimited local and national calls and get 1 GB of data per day for 70 days. The Rs 449 offer is the same, but with validity for 84 days.

Reliance Jio's Rs 398 offers similar benefits. Jio's 100 percent cashback offer is also on a minimum recharge of Rs 398. This scheme too includes shopping vouchers and cashback through vouchers and wallets. It is available till January 31.

Idea Cellular is set to complete its merger with Vodafone India by March. The merged entity will become India's largest telecom company and the second largest in the world.