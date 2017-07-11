App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewstelecom
Jul 11, 2017 09:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to electrify 10,486 mobile towers to cut down diesel consumption

The Department of Telecom on Tuesday said it is working on electrifying 10,486 mobile towers from power grid in order to reduce diesel consumption on cell sites.

Govt to electrify 10,486 mobile towers to cut down diesel consumption

The Department of Telecom (DoT) on Tuesday said it is working on electrifying 10,486 mobile towers from power grid in order to reduce diesel consumption on cell sites.

The department said that the project is being undertaken in coordination with the Ministry of Power, NITI Aayog, Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) and telecom industry for electrification of non-electrified telecom towers under Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojna (DDUGJY).

"Around 10,486 non-electrified mobile towers spread across the country are being taken up under this scheme and significant progress is achieved in electrification of non- electrified towers of BSNL and other telecom service providers," DoT said in a statement.

It added that out of total number of towers planned, 5,334 have been electrified.

"As many as 4,796 (out of total 9,447) towers pertaining to TAIPA and 538 (out of total 1,039) towers of BSNL were electrified by March 31, 2017," the statement said.

The electrification shall ensure power supply to telecom tower and thereby reduce the diesel consumption at the BTS tower site, it said.

tags #Business #Politics #Telecom

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.