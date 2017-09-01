App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewstelecom
Sep 01, 2017 08:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

COAI launches 5G India forum

In a statement here, the COAI said the 5G India Forum "will contribute to national policy on 5G along with Department of Telecommunication (DoT) and build consensus among all the entities involved, including private and government".

COAI launches 5G India forum

Cellular industry body COAI announced the formation of '5G India Forum', with a view to bolster efforts around use and deployment of the technology.

In a statement here, the COAI said the 5G India Forum "will contribute to national policy on 5G along with Department of Telecommunication (DoT) and build consensus among all the entities involved, including private and government".

The new forum - under the aegis of COAI - will identify vertical application domains and outline benefits that can accrue from an early adoption of 5G, it added.

"The 5G Forum will prepare input documents as well as a platform for facilitating continuous dialogue on key issues such as standardisation, technology development, spectrum availability, deployment scenarios and international engagements," COAI added.

The forum will also collaborate with various global forums working on 5G.

"5G is no longer a choice, it is an imperative for the future and India of tomorrow, especially when it comes to Internet of Things (IoT), Machine to Machine (M2M), connected homes, devices and a connected ecosystem," the statement pointed out.

tags #5G #COAI #Economy #Telecom

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.