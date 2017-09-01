COAI launches 5G India forum

Cellular industry body COAI announced the formation of '5G India Forum', with a view to bolster efforts around use and deployment of the technology.

In a statement here, the COAI said the 5G India Forum "will contribute to national policy on 5G along with Department of Telecommunication (DoT) and build consensus among all the entities involved, including private and government".

The new forum - under the aegis of COAI - will identify vertical application domains and outline benefits that can accrue from an early adoption of 5G, it added.

"The 5G Forum will prepare input documents as well as a platform for facilitating continuous dialogue on key issues such as standardisation, technology development, spectrum availability, deployment scenarios and international engagements," COAI added.

The forum will also collaborate with various global forums working on 5G.

"5G is no longer a choice, it is an imperative for the future and India of tomorrow, especially when it comes to Internet of Things (IoT), Machine to Machine (M2M), connected homes, devices and a connected ecosystem," the statement pointed out.