Xiaomi’s Redmi 4A priced at Rs 5,999 up for Flash Sale at noon today on Amazon

Moneycontrol News

Xiaomi will put up its cheapest smartphone Redmi 4A up for grabs in a flash sale at 12 pm today on Amazon.

The Redmi 4A priced at Rs 5,999 is one of the cheapest smartphones from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer and also one of the most affordable 4G phones in the smartphone market today.

As per multiple media reports, the firm is offering customers Mi cases for their Redmi 4A handsets at slashed prices of Rs 299 (down from Rs 399) and also Mi basic earphones at Rs 599.

Amazon India is also offering Rs 200 credit for Kindle books for those who purchase the phone for the first 100,000 customers.

In a previous March 2017 flash sale, Xiaomi had managed to sell 250,000 Redmi 4A phones on Amazon in a record 240 seconds (4 minutes), causing the Amazon's India website to crash .

Amazon thsi time has an ongoing lucky draw where 50 customers making the smartphone purchase will be getting a 100 percent cashback if purchase made with net banking, credit card or debit card.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4A has a 5-inch HD display of 720 x 1280 pixel resolution. It's powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM.

There's 16GB of ROM which can be expanded up to 128GB through microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS with the company's MIUI skin layer running on top.

The dual-SIM smartphone dosn't feature a finger-print sensor, though.

The Redmi 4A has a 13MP primary camera with phase detection auto focus and LED flash. A 5MP front-facing shooter is also there with a 3,120mAh battery.

Redmi 4A has a hybrid dual-SIM card slot, which means you can either use two SIM cards at a time or one SIM card can be paired with a microSD card.