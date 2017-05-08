App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
May 08, 2017 02:08 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Xiaomi to launch Redmi 4 on May 16: Here's all you need to know

Xiaomi is set to unveil a new smartphone of the Redmi series in the country and it will be the Redmi 4.

Xiaomi to launch Redmi 4 on May 16: Here's all you need to know

The smartphone runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system with MIUI 8 on top of it and is backed up by a 4100mAh battery.

Xiaomi has however not revealed elaborate details about the device but speculations are rife that the smartphone will be the Redmi 4.

Xiaomi has however not revealed elaborate details about the device but speculations are rife that the smartphone will be the Redmi 4.

Xiaomi India vice president Manu Kumar Jain tweeted about the upcoming smartphone: “Announcing the launch of a new Redmi phone! This will be the 2nd BIG announcement of the month ☺️ Coming soon. Stay tuned #PowerInYourHand."

The company had earlier confirmed that a successor to the Redmi 3S Prime and Redmi 3S is arriving soon.

It is likely that the Redmi 4 will launch really soon in India but it is not clear whether the Redmi 4 Prime will also launch alongside.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 has a 5-inch HD display (720 X 1280) pixels and is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 430 chipset.

Xiaomi is also expected to announce its Mi Store in Bengaluru; it will exclusively showcase Xiaomi's products such as accessories, a range of Mi and Redmi smartphones, headphones and batteries.

tags #Redmi series #smartphone #Technology #Xiaomi

