Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 leak shows 18:9 display, Snapdragon 625 SoC

Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi is likely to unveil its upcoming Redmi Note 5 as per an image leaked from Chinese website Weibo.

According to a report on the tech blog Digit, the leaked image shows the smartphone having 64 GB of internal storage, along with a 4,000 mAh battery along and a 12-megapixel camera. It is to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 605 SoC, the same chipset used on the Remi Note 4 and the Mi A1 smartphones.

The leaked image also appears to show an MIUi 9 based on Android Nougat along with a 5.99-inch display, supported by an FHD + resolution.

Leaked image of the Xiaomi Note 5 as seen on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo (Courtesy: Weibo)

It is also believed that the soon-to-be-released phone will have an 18:9 aspect ratio, which is a first for the Redmi series of phones. The screen resolution is likely to be 2160 X 1080 pixels.

The leaked image, if true, may disappoint fans a bit as Xiaomi was expected to pack in the Snapdragon 630 SoC instead of the 625 under the Redmi Note 5’s hood. Moto X4 that was launched a few backs in India uses this new SoC.

The Redmi Note 5 was also spotted on China’s TENAA certification authority by several tech websites a few days back. Two Xiaomi smartphones with model numbers MET 7 and MEE7 sharing similar specifications had appeared on the listing, indicating that these could be the next Redmi Note Series smartphone.

The certification, believed to be for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, as spotted on Chinese certification authority TENAA's website (Courtesy: TENAA)

On the design front, Xiaomi seems to be following the lead of other Chinese smartphones makers like ZTE and Vivo to adopt a smaller top and bottom bezel.