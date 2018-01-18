App
Jan 18, 2018 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi owns up to ‘WhatsApp obsolete’ mistake, promises to remain cautious in future

A beta version of an app refers to a version of software which is almost completely developed (but not 100 percent complete).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Last week, Xiaomi users encountered a bug which rendered WhatsApp obsolete on their phones. The bug, which left the app totally unusable, flashed a message which said ‘This version of WhatsApp has become Obsolete on 13-Jan-2018’. The issue escalated when users could not use the messaging app even after uninstalling and re-installing the app on their devices. WhatsApp had acknowledged the bug and attributed the issue to a third-party distribution mechanism, which was out of their line of control.

Now, Xiaomi has finally come out in the open and has acknowledged the problem in an official statement issued to Techook. The company owned up to the mistake saying the issue occurred after the company rolled out a beta version on Mi App Store.

“A few Xiaomi users reported an issue with WhatsApp on their smartphones. After a thorough investigation, we learned that a beta version of WhatsApp was pushed out on our Mi App Store a few days ago, which some users updated to. We have updated our App store listing with a newer version, approved by WhatsApp, which we encourage any users facing issues, to update to. We apologise for any inconvenience faced by our Mi Fans, and promise to be more vigilant going forward,” a Xiaomi spokesperson was quoted by Techook.

As mentioned in the statement, Xiaomi has listed a newer version of the app and has directed all the affected users to install the newer version of the app on their phones. The company also apologised to its users and promised to remain more vigilant going ahead.

To the uninitiated, a beta version of an app refers to a version of software which is almost completely developed (but not 100 percent complete) and is rolled out to the large groups of users who try the app in real-life situations. The users then provide a feedback to the developer, who then incorporate the necessary changes before a stable version is rolled-out.

App developers frequently roll out beta versions of apps on app stores along with a disclaimer warning the user that the app is still in beta stage. Usually one has to sign up to become a tester, but developers also roll out beta apps to general users from time to time.

Google has always advised its users to download apps only from Google’s Play Store and not to download applications from any third-party app stores. It is also advisable to always install a stable version and not to install beta version of apps on a device unless you are fairly confident of testing and are aware of the risks involved.

