Xiaomi Mi6 launched with dual cameras: Specs, price and everything you want to know

Xiaomi Mi6 has been officially unveiled by the Chinese smartphone giant at a special event in Beijing today (April 19). The Mi6 houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor (clock speed of 2.45GHz and Adreno 540 GPU); Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus and Sony XZ Premium also house the same chipset.

Xiaomi Mi6 features a whopping 6GB of RAM, a 5.15-inch display and is powered by a 3350mAh battery. Xiaomi has featured a 12-megapixel dual camera setup at the rear as well.

The Mi6 houses a fingerprint scanner under the glass in front, and is available in 64GB and 128GB storage options. This is a metal body smartphone with four-sided curved glass design, MIUI software, and dual camera on the back sans any hump.

The Mi6 features a curved glass back and metal frame design. Interestingly, Xiaomi has introduced Mi6 in a highly distinctive Blue and Gold colour variant where the rear glass panel that curves along all four edges. The Mi6 does not have a 3.5-mm standard headphone jack as well.

According to the company, the Snapdragon 835 chipset has been developed on the 10nm process and hence consumes up to 25 per cent less power than its previous generation chipsets.

Xiaomi Mi 6 starts retailing at 2499 yuan for 64GB of storage variant, while the 128GB model will cost 2899 yuan. A more premium Mi 6 variant with a ceramic back panel and 128GB storage will be available for 2999 yuan.