Xiaomi Mi A1 becomes the cheapest smartphone in India to come with Android Oreo

Popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has started to roll out its smartphone Xiaomi Mi A1 with Android Oreo update from Sunday onwards in India. The rollout has made the smartphone model the first Android Oreo updated smartphone in the country to be priced below Rs 15,000.

Priced at Rs 14,999 the device was originally launched in the country in last September. Though it was initially launched with an Android One operating system, it was announced that the model will introduce Android Oreo update before the end of 2017. And true to its declaration the company rolled out the updated model on the last day of the year.

While the operating system will see an update, no other changes are expected to be made on the model. It will come with a 5.5-inch Full-HD display, that is rendered protection by a Corning Gorilla Glass. Coming with round edges, the model will feature 2.5D curved glass.

On the camera front, the device sports dual cameras on the rear, i.e. 12 MP wide-angle camera and 12 MP telephoto camera that comes with autofocus and dual LED flash. Besides the rear cameras, it also has a 5 MP camera in the front for taking selfies.

Powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor with a 14nm FinFET technology, the device has 4 GB RAM and a 64 GB internal memory. It comes with an additional slim slot which can also be used for a microSD card with which memory can be expanded up to 128 GB. In addition to this, the device is powered a non-removable Li-Ion 3080 mAh battery.

While the update is expected to attract customers in the country who are looking for reasonably priced smartphones coming with latest features, it is likely that other companies may soon follow Xiaomi and come with similarly cheap alternatives.