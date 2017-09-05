Xiaomi launches latest flagship Mi A1 at Rs 14,999

Moneycontrol News

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launched its latest flagship phone Mi A1 in India on Tuesday. The phone will be sold for Rs 14,999 exclusively on Mi.com and Flipkart from September 12.

The launch took place at an event organised by the company in New Delhi which was hosted by Manu Jain, Managing Director – Xiaomi India and Donovan Sung, Director of Product Management with Xiaomi Global.

The phone was launched after a series of teaser videos from the company.

In terms of specifications, the phone comes with a 5.5 inch Full-HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is 7mm thick and weighs 165 grams. The Mi A1 has rounded edges with 2.5D curved glass, which is hand-tailored for a better feel and for optimal one-handed use. All these features give the phone premium looks.

Coming to the camera, the phone will feature a dual-rear camera setup with a 12MP wide angle camera and a 12 MP telephoto camera with a large 1.25µm micron pixels.

The camera is one of the USPs of the phone and lets a user click pictures with the Bokeh effect using the phone’s Portrait mode. Bokeh effect simply means the ability to blur the background while shooting a subject. Apart from this, the camera has 2X optical zoom capability and features Beautify 3.0.

At the front, the phone features a 5MP snapper for all the selfie lovers.

At its heart, Mi A1 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor with a 14nm FinFET technology. The phone comes with 4GB RAM and a 64GB internal memory. It supports memory expansion of up to 128 GB with microSD card which will use the SIM 2 slot.

Xiaomi has laid added focus on Mi A1’s audio performance and has been provided with a 10-volt smart power amplifier which amplifies the sound when the phone is on speaker mode. The phone also comes with a DHS Audio Calibration Algorithm paired with standalone audio amplifier which not only provides with high quality audio but also supports headphones with really high impedance of up to 600 ohms.

The device has a Type-C charging port and comes with a custom 380 volt charger. It also features dual pyrolytic graphite sheets which the company claims will help diffuse and radiate heat quickly and keeps the phone cooler by upto 2 degree Celsius.

On the security front, the Mi A1 features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone will support dual-band Wi-Fi and is Bluetooth 4.2 compatible. The device comes with an IR-Blaster which can be used to control thousands of televisions, set-top boxes, air conditioners, speakers autonomously instead of a remote control.

The phone will run on stock Android OS – the Android One. The company has said all the users of MI A1 will receive Android 8.0 Oreo update before the end of the year. It also said the phone will be one of the first devices to receive Android P.

For all the photography lovers, Mi A1 users will get unlimited storage option to save all their high-definition pictures on Google Photos.

Powering all these features is a non-removable Li-Ion 3080 mAh battery.

As an additional feature, Xiaomi has partnered with Airtel and will provide users with 200 GB of free data. The offer will be available not only for new users but also for all the existing users.

Mi A1 will also be available at Mi Home stores, Mi preferred partner stores along with select major offline retail outlets such as Vijay Sales, Big C, ezone, UniverCell among others.