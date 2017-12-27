App
Dec 27, 2017 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi India introduces service that gives real time updates of phone's repair status

There are five common stages of repair, according to the company—under inspection, work in progress, ready for delivery, delivered and cancelled—one of which will be shown to the customers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi customers will now be able to track the repair status of their devices online in real time, the company said in an announcement.

Global VP and Managing Director of Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain posted a tweet announcing the rollout of the feature on Tuesday.

Customers will be able to check the status of repair by visiting the company website mi.com, Jain said. There are five common stages of repair, according to the company—under inspection, work in progress, ready for delivery, delivered and cancelled—one of which will be shown to the customers.

How to track

Customers of Xiaomi devices need to follow these simple steps to know the repair status:

1. Enter your contact/order/service/IMEI/SN.

2. Click on ‘Confirm’ to get an OTP on your mobile number.

3. Enter the OTP and click on ‘Submit’. You will get the status of your service order along with the details of your device.

The company said that “it (the service) is one of its kind and very few platforms in India have deployed it.”

“You usually call the service centre executive to know the status of your device given for repair. Now with the help of service order status, you can easily track your device and know its service status online,” the announcement added.

Earlier the company had also rolled out the ‘know the status of your order’ service which would give real-time estimated delivery time (EDT) of the Xiaomi products purchased from Mi Store.

