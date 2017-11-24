App
Nov 24, 2017 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

With lighter, cheaper PSLVs for small satellites, ISRO is a step closer to leading global space exploration

The production of the light-weighted launch vehicles is expected to be done within 3 days as compared to the 40 days required to manufacture a regular PSLV.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is back in the news and this time it is something that could put it at it again and this time it is something that could make it stand out on the global space research map.

According to GeoSpatial WorldISRO is set to come out with newer, lighter versions of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLVs), which will be dedicated to carrying small satellites with a capacity to carry up to 700 kg.

Small satellites can be built in such a way as to fulfil this purpose. For instance, they can be built exclusively to capture real-time pictures of the solar system, among others.

related news

The satellites will also come at cost of between Rs 100 crore and Rs 500 crore, one-tenth the cost of a regular PSLV. The first of them will be launched in 2019.

Now that ISRO is making it big in launching heavy satellites, there is scope for it to become the alpha in the global market for launching light satellites.

If this mission is successful, ISRO will defy the conventional wisdom in a market that has refrained from making dedicated launches for small satellites, the report said.

Next in line for ISRO is to privatise PSLV manufacturing by 2020. Even though the privately-made PSLV for IRNSS-1H mission failed, it has not given the organisation cold feet. ISRO will continue testing and seek the help of private sector companies to manufacture its PSLVs.

Also read: ISRO Missions: The story behind how satellites get launched into space

The main goal for ISRO is to increase their missions and reduce costs, which will, in turn, give them an edge in the global market. The market now craves for launchers dedicated to launching small satellites. As of today, small satellites are launched with bigger missions.

However, if there are dedicated launchers for small satellites, there is scope for countries to have more space explorations and at a lower cost.

Now, if India gets into this league, there is scope for not only more government revenue but for India to be a leader in space exploration.

(With inputs from News18)

