With 8GB RAM and support for AR and VR, Asus's new offering is on its way

Asus recently revealed teasers of a sooner-than-expected India launch of its premium Zenfone AR smartphone which is equipped with both Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality.



We’re ready to change the way you see smartphones. The world’s first 8GB RAM phone is all set to land in India. #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/fvhMNv0hU4

— ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) June 19, 2017

The Zenfone AR, likely to be launched in India in the coming few weeks, will have 8GB RAM and support for Google’s Project tango AR as well as Daydream VR.

Tango is an augmented-reality platform (AR) developed by Google that enables smartphones to detect locations without the usage of GPS or external signals while Daydream, is a VR platform to be used with Google’s Daydream View virtual reality headset and the latest Android Nougat.

Asus had announced the smartphone at the CES 2017, a global consumer tech tradeshow at Las Vegas.

The company shared teasers of the flagship smartphone across its social media channels, mentioning: “We’re ready to change the way you see smartphones. The world’s first 8GB RAM phone is all set to land in India. #StayTuned”.

If Asus is to launch the device here soon, then India will be the second market after Taiwan where the phone will be made available.

It is likely to fall under the premium end bracket of smartphones and is expected to be priced accordingly. The Zenfone AR focuses on high-end hardware as well as software.

The phone will most likely come in a limited storage variant in India.

It will run Android Nougat 7.0 out-of-the-box , and be equipped with a 5.7 inch Super AMOLED display.

Under the hood It is to be powered by a Snapdragon 821 chipset and be made available in multiple storage variants- 32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB AND 256 GB, with additional expansions upto 2 TB .

Dual ram options will come in 6 GB or 8 GB.

The device will be equipped with three cameras on the back as it is a Tango-enabled phone. The main camera comes with a 23-megapixel resolution and f/2.0 aperture while the second set of rear cameras come with motion tracking and depth sensing features.

The motion-tracking camera helps the phone to create a three-dimensional model of its surroundings and track its motion. The depth sensing camera with an infrared (IR) projector lets the Zenfone AR measure its distance from real world objects.

The back camera is of the Sony IMX318 module with TriTech+ autofocus system, dual-PDAF, second-gen Laser Focus, and continuous-focus.

A demonstration video of how AR and VR will run on the phone

The phone will be powered by a 3,300 mAh battery and have vapour cooling technology to prevent over-heating. Connectivity options include NFC, 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth and USB Type-C support.

