Whatsapp's latest update: Picture-in-picture (PiP) video calling and text only statuses

Moneycontrol News

As part of its latest update, popular messaging platform WhatsApp has rolled out two new features for both Android and iOS users-the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) video calling feature, and the text status update.

Both the features were earlier available for the beta users, but now WhatsApp has pushed out both the features to stable builds.

The Facebook-owned messaging platform has been rolling out several new features lately; in a bid to improve its functionalities and increase its share of users which has already crossed a billion across the globe.

Picture-in-Picture (PiP) video calling feature

The first update, Picture-in-Picture video calling feature, allows users to multitask while on a Whatsapp video call. So now, a user can make video calls and send messages to friends simultaneously.

The term "Picture-in-picture", which basically implies minimising the smartphone app into a small window that floats over the top of the operating system and can be used while another app runs full screen, is also one of the new headline features of Android 8.0 Oreo.

For instance, if a user is on a video call and also wants to talk to some other friend through a message, they can simply resize the video calling screen so they can talk to one friend while simultaneously being on a video call. WhatsApp version 2.17.323 supports picture-in-picture on any smartphone running Android 8.0 Oreo.

After resizing the video call, the screen will appear at one side of the mobile screen, while the background will be that of the chat box.

It is noteworthy that the resized video calling screen can be resized as per requirement and it can also be dragged to any corner of the phone screen.

Text status updates feature

iOS and Android users will now be able to set a text status. It is different from the profile text status in the sense that it can be sent to other people just as pictures and videos are shared.

To set a text status, you have to first go to the status option and then click on the pencil icon that is displayed on the screen.

After clicking on the pencil icon you can enter any text status which will disappear after 24 hours. In addition, other users can also comment on the status

Whatsapp for Business

WhatsApp is also looking forward to expand its platform and make messaging platforms more constructive and productive. The popular app is coming up with WhatsApp Business that is currently in the works.

"We're looking forward to making it possible for people to connect with businesses in a fast and personal way, and giving businesses the tools to make that easier to do," WhatsApp Chief Operating Officer Matt Idema said.

The WhatsApp Business app will be designed like a new tool that will help businesses connect and communicate easily with consumers and in turn boost their productivity.

"Some businesses may use service providers to manage their messages, and those service providers may be able to read the messages you send to those businesses," Idema further adds.