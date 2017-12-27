WhatsApp will stop working on these devices after December 31

The instant messaging app WhatsApp will stop functioning on certain mobile phones which carry outdated versions of Blackberry, Android, Symbian and Windows operating systems.

The Facebook-owned service in a blog post said that in order to focus the “efforts on the mobile platforms the vast majority of people use,” the company will be ending support for WhatsApp Messenger on the following mobile platforms by the end of the year: BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 Windows Phone 8.0 and older.

Earlier in June this year, the support for Nokia Symbian S60 was ended. Before that, support for Android 2.1 and Android 2.2, Windows Phone 7 and iPhone 3GS/iOS 6 were stopped by the company in December 2016.

Many of the platforms had received an extended support such as Blackberry OS, and Nokia Symbian S60. The company, however, clarified that there would be no further extension for BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 Windows Phone 8.0.

WhatsApp has also planned to stop supporting Android versions 2.3.7 and older after February 1, 2020. Nokia S40 has received an extension till December next year. After that, the support will end.

The instant messaging app has introduced multiple feature-heavy updates such as My Status and Delete For Everyone that maybe the reason behind such a move as older phones can't sustain these updates.