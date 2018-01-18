App
Jan 18, 2018 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp update: iPhone users can now watch YouTube videos within the app

The feature will be available on WhatsApp's 2.18.11 version on iOS platform.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It’s official. You can now watch YouTube videos within WhatsApp app without being redirected to the YouTube app. The feature will be available on WhatsApp's 2.18.11 version on iOS platform.

According to WABetaInfo.com, the update not only rolls out the video feature, but also brings out several bug fixes and general improvements along with it. WhatsApp has been working on the feature for several months.

Previously, when a user clicked on a YouTube video link on WhatsApp, the app automatically redirected the user on to the YouTube app, making the user exit the Whatsapp window. However, with the latest feature a user can watch the video within the app.

Once a user clicks on a YouTube link, the video starts playing in a small bubble in the same window. A user can choose to maximise the picture-in-picture video bubble to watch the video in full screen mode.

While under development WhatsApp had encountered a technical glitch causing the video to disappear as soon as the user exited that page to chat with another user. However, WhatsApp has successfully made the required changes which now allows the video bubble to float on the screen even if a user chooses to leave one chat window and enter another.

WABetaInfo.com also says a user may be able to get the feature on the 2.18.10 version of the app; however, it still suggests a user to update to 2.18.11 which is the latest version.

Sadly, the feature has only been rolled out on Apple’s iOS platform, and Android and Windows users may have to wait longer to enjoy the feature.

Owned by Facebook, WhatsApp is one of the most used messenger app in the world today with more than 1.2 billion active users worldwide. The app has more than 200 million users in India alone.

