WhatsApp reportedly testing feature to introduce private replies on groupchats

WhatsApp is getting ready to add new updates to both its web-based and desktop versions. The rumours regarding the new features appeared on a popular website that has a history of leaking future upgrades.

According to a report in WABetaInfo, two new features - option to reply privately in a group and the new picture-in-picture mode - meant for web and desktop are reportedly being tested on the beta version.

Three other features i.e. unblocking by tap option, invite through links and shake to report have reportedly appeared on other test versions.

The first among the features, i.e. the option to reply privately in a group allows members of a WhatsApp chat group to text privately without getting out of the group chat. For this option, the user will have to tap on the arrow appearing at the top right corner of a particular message and opt for 'Reply Privately' option.

The second feature, i.e. ‘picture in picture’ mode will allow users to view, forward and receive videos in a separate window. Users will see a new icon while watching a video. This will allow the user to continue with a video call, unlike the current situation in which the user cannot leave the call without stopping the video.

‘Tap to unblock’ feature lets the user unblock a contact by tapping on a contact and sending a message to it. The ‘invite via link’ feature will allow the group admin to add a person to a group by sending them a link to the group.

And finally, the ‘Shake to report’ option will allow users in the future to shake the device while in a chat to report something wrong on WhatsApp. The shaking will open the 'Contact Us' section, where logs can be sent to WhatsApp to help them to investigate any trouble.

Lately, WhatsApp also tested a feature for group admins that gave them the power to restrict certain messages.



