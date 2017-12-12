App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Dec 12, 2017 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp reportedly testing feature to introduce private replies on groupchats

Lately, WhatsApp also tested a feature for group admins that gave them the power to restrict certain messages.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

WhatsApp is getting ready to add new updates to both its web-based and desktop versions. The rumours regarding the new features appeared on a popular website that has a history of leaking future upgrades.

According to a report in WABetaInfo, two new features - option to reply privately in a group and the new picture-in-picture mode - meant for web and desktop are reportedly being tested on the beta version.

Three other features i.e. unblocking by tap option, invite through links and shake to report have reportedly appeared on other test versions.

The first among the features, i.e. the option to reply privately in a group allows members of a WhatsApp chat group to text privately without getting out of the group chat. For this option, the user will have to tap on the arrow appearing at the top right corner of a particular message and opt for 'Reply Privately' option.

related news

The second feature, i.e. ‘picture in picture’ mode will allow users to view, forward and receive videos in a separate window. Users will see a new icon while watching a video. This will allow the user to continue with a video call, unlike the current situation in which the user cannot leave the call without stopping the video.

‘Tap to unblock’ feature lets the user unblock a contact by tapping on a contact and sending a message to it.  The ‘invite via link’ feature will allow the group admin to add a person to a group by sending them a link to the group.

And finally, the ‘Shake to report’ option will allow users in the future to shake the device while in a chat to report something wrong on WhatsApp. The shaking will open the 'Contact Us' section, where logs can be sent to WhatsApp to help them to investigate any trouble.

Lately, WhatsApp also tested a feature for group admins that gave them the power to restrict certain messages.


tags #Technology #WhatsApp

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.