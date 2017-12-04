Whatsapp may soon allow group admins the power to restrict messages

Facebook-owned Whatsapp is likely to give group administrators more powers where they will be able to restrict all other members from sending text messages and all other kinds of media.

As per WABetaInfo, a fan site that tests new Whatsapp features early, the popular, messaging platform has submitted the “Restricted Groups” setting through Google Play Beta Programme in the version 2.17.430.

Basically, anyone named as an administrator will now be able to silence and ban other members.

Anyone who is ejected from the group will be sent a message telling them it is protected by end-to-end encryption. Which basically translates to: you’re not able to contribute.

This is likely to have sentimental consequences for anyone who has been booted out of a group where their friends are still members.



The report in WABetaInfo further goes on to state that “Administrators will be able to disable the chat features in the group: that means all participants won’t be able to send in the group text messages, images, videos, GIFs, documents, voice messages or starting a new live location session"



So what if you get blocked in a group? Well, you can just go ahead and create your own.

The person who creates a restricted group is able to control who is in and who is out, as well as deciding who has the ability to change the name of it.



One will also be able to send a message to the administrator of the group, who will decide whether it is seen by the other members or rejected altogether.



The restricted groups feature is expected to be included in the new version of the software for Android and iOS.

In October, several reports circulated saying that there is a possibility Whatsapp groups will soon be able to choose whether other participants can modify the subject of the group, its icon and description.

Whatsapp recently rolled out the 'delete messages for everyone' feature that will let users revoke messages in case they are sent to the wrong person or group.