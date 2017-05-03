Watch: How Elon Musk is planning to solve the world's traffic woes





Moneycontrol News

Are you fed up of travelling in heavy traffic? Worry no more, because Elon Musk, the brains behind innovative companies such as Tesla, SpaceX and Hyperloop, has developed yet another alternative to road travel - The Boring Company.



Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging...

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

Not only will this be a hassle-free method to travel in your car, it will also help you reach your destination faster, touching speeds of around 200 KM/h.