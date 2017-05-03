App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
May 03, 2017 08:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Watch: How Elon Musk is planning to solve the world's traffic woes

The latest from the mind of Musk.


Moneycontrol News

Are you fed up of travelling in heavy traffic? Worry no more, because Elon Musk, the brains behind innovative companies such as Tesla, SpaceX and Hyperloop, has developed yet another alternative to road travel - The Boring Company.

Not only will this be a hassle-free method to travel in your car, it will also help you reach your destination faster, touching speeds of around 200 KM/h.

Watch the video to see how it will work.

tags #Elon Musk #Technology #world

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.