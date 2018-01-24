App
Jan 24, 2018 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vodafone and Flipkart offer 4G smartphones at an effective price of Rs 999

The offer is valid from January 24 to March 31 (23:59 hrs) and is available to both new customers as well as existing customers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a partnership with Flipkart, Vodafone is offering 4G smartphones at an effective price of Rs 999. The offer is part of Flipkart’s #MyFirst4GSmartphone campaign, under which users will receive cashbacks amounting to Rs 2,000, bringing the cost of the phone down to its effective price.

The offer is valid from January 24 to March 31 (23:59 hrs) and is available to both new customers as well as existing customers. The offer can be availed by purchasing an eligible smartphone (applicable device) from Flipkart.

After purchase, users will have to recharge their account with a minimum amount of Rs 150 per month for 36 months. Recharges of higher denominations are also acceptable. At the end of 18 months, the customer will get their first cashback of Rs 900. The second cashback of Rs 1,100 will be given after another 18 months, after a total of 36 months have passed.

The effective price of the phones is arrived at after accounting for a special discount of Rs 2,000 from Flipkart and a cashback from Vodafone.

The cashback offer is eligible on eligible smartphones belonging to brands such as Micromax, Yu, Ivoomi, Xolo, Intex, Swipe, Alcatel.

"This is an initiative to make 4G smartphones available at a never before price points and thus, democratize access to Vodafone SuperNet 4G. We hope that this will help fulfill the aspirations of several million phone users across the country who desire a smartphone but couldn't afford one. It will also encourage current non-users of 4G to upgrade and enjoy a richer user experience with Vodafone SuperNet 4G," said Avneesh Kholsa, Associate Director - Consumer Business, Vodafone India, in a press statement.

“Flipkart focuses on ensuring a shopping experience for customers that is driven by a diverse selection and great offers. This association marries well with Flipkart’s vision of making smartphone technology affordable and accessible to everyone in the country,” Ayyappan Rajagopal, Senior Director, Smartphones at Flipkart, said.

