you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Sep 01, 2017 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo to launch V7 and V7+ smartphones with 24 MP camera this Thursday

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is all set to launch its upcoming models Vivo V7 and V7+ phones in India on September 7.

Moneycontrol News

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is all set to launch its upcoming models Vivo V7 and V7+ phones in India on September 7.

According to one such banner spotted by Gadgets Now, both the models V7 and V7+ will sport a 24 megapixel camera. This is a major upgrade from its previous models V5 and V5 Plus which sport 20MP front cameras, effectively making the phones the first and only smartphones to get 24MP cameras.

1--vivoBanner

As part of its promotional activity, the company is running a contest where participants are required to click an innovative selfie with the number 7 visible in it. The winner stands a chance to win a brand new Vivo V7+ phone.

Though the company is yet to let out any specifications for both the models speculations are ripe in the market. Apart from the 24MP snapper it is clearly evident in the invite that the device will sport an almost bezel less screen.

2-- vivo v7

While V7 is expected to sport a 5.5 inch full-HD display, V7+ is expected to come with a 5.7 inch screen. Both the phones are expected to come with Android Nougat out of the box.

While V7 is expected to run on Snapdragon 630 SoC, the premium V7+ might come with a Snapdragon 653 processor.

While it is certain that the device duo will sport a 24MP camera there is absolutely no clue about the rear camera.

Vivo had recently slashed the price of Vivo V5 Plus by Rs 4,990 and brought it down to Rs 22,990 from Rs. 27,980. Vivo is likely to price V7+ at around Rs 27,990, while the V7 variant is expected to be priced at Rs 19,999.

tags #Technology

