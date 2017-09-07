Vivo launches V7 Plus with 24MP selfie camera for Rs 21,990

Moneycontrol News

Smartphone maker Vivo launched the V7 Plus in India on Thursday with a price tag of Rs 21,990. The phone will be the successor of Vivo’s highly successful model V5 Plus and comes with an ambitious 24 megapixel selfie camera.

The selfie-focused phone is a significant upgrade compared to its predecessor Vivo V5 and boasts of a formidable hardware configuration and some never-seen-before features.

The phone has a 5.99-inch HD Full View Display screen with a resolution of 1440x720 pixels. The display will be at an aspect ratio of 18:9. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protected scratch resistant 2.5D curved glass and is almost bezel-less. According to the company, an aspect ratio of 18:9 will make watching movies, browsing and gaming more fun and enjoyable.

The device will run on Octa-core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 with 14nm FinFET technology, which Qualcomm claims consumes 25 percent less power. V7 is the first phone to be launched in India with Snapdragon SDM450. The phone has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, supports memory expansion with a microSD card and can support memory up to 256 GB.

Vivo, a company with a deep-rooted focus on selfie in its DNA, has kept the tradition alive this time as well. In fact, in this edition, the company has thrown something special into the phone by adding a 24MP front-camera, which is revolutionary as this is the first time ever that a mobile phone has a selfie camera with such a high resolution.

The selfie camera comes with a soft LED flash and has an aperture of f2.0. The camera supports portrait mode which works on Bokeh Effect. In simple terms, Bokeh Effect means a camera’s ability to focus on the subject by blurring the background. Bokeh effect, it seems, is the latest craze in the mobile world and Vivo with its camera culture couldn’t afford to be left behind.

The selfie camera is accompanied by an LED flash which allows one to take bright and well-lit selfies even in dark indoor conditions. The phone sports a primary camera with 16MP resolution and an aperture of f/2.0. One highlight of the camera software is the in-built beautification feature Facebeauty 7.0.

On the software front, the phone will come with Android Nougat 7.1 with Vivo’s own Funtouch OS 3.2. The phone also features Smart Screen Split feature, which lets you open two apps in two perfectly square windows on the screen at the same time. Another interesting feature is App Clone with which a user can log into use two separate accounts in the same app.

On the security front, the phone has rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition with which one can unlock the phone by just looking into the camera.

Connectivity wise, the phone is 4G VoLTE compatible, supports Bluetooth 4.2, has a 3.5mm jack and connects to the computer with a Micro-USB.

The device will be powered by a non-removable 3,225 mAh battery and comes in two colour variants – Matte Black and Champagne Gold. Pre-booking for the phone begins on September 7 and the phone will go on sale from September 15.

Commenting on the launch, Kent Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of Vivo India, said: "With the festive season around the corner, we are committed to furthering our brand promise and add a surprise element for our valued customers with innovative devices. Through V7+, we are confident that its premium design and superior camera feature with 'Full View' display will offer great value to customers."