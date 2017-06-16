'Un-sending' embarrassing WhatsApp messages might be an option soon

Moneycontrol News

WhatsApp messages sent by mistake will no longer evoke feelings of regret as the mobile messaging application is speculated to launch a 'recall' feature which will enable users to revoke the message within a five-minute window.

WABetainfo, a fan website which pre-tests WhatsApp features, said that the 'recall' function will be available either in the 2.17.30 version or the later versions of WhatsApp. The current version of WhatsApp is 2.17.190.

The 'recall' feature will be available for text messages, video, audio, pictures, GIFs, quoted messages, documents and even status replies. However, if the five minute window expires, the message will stay.

According to the website, the beta version of 2.17.30 was introduced to the App Store on June 6, which did not still include the "recall" feature.

Additionally, WhatsApp has also included the possibility of editing sent messages on the platform, but the feature will only be available for recent messages. It is also planning to bring back the old 'contact list' instead of the 'status update' column, but only for iPhone users.

The website which tested the new beta version in April, also said that there might be a new feature which will enable users to detect the changed number of a saved contact.

Last week, WhatsApp introduced a couple of new features. A reply shortcut was introduced for iOS users, wherein one can swipe right to reply to a message.

Further, iOS users can now add filters to the pictures, videos and GIFs taken from WhatsApp camera. The filters available are pop, monochrome, cool, chrome and film. The new album view feature for iOS users will club together five or more videos sent in a tile display within the message.

The website clarified that the 'recall' feature is a speculative alteration, which might come into effect soon.