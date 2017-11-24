App
Nov 24, 2017 06:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The UMANG app: Filing ITR, checking PF and other services that you can avail from the app

The idea behind the app was to save precious time and effort for government departments in developing separate apps and services and also to provide a one-stop answer to citizens to avail government services

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app, touted as a one-stop application for availing all important government services, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The app integrates all government digital service under one single application, had been introduced under the umbrella of the Digital India scheme.

According to a statement by the government, UMANG will be an umbrella app from the central, state, local bodies, and agencies of government on app, web, SMS, and Interactive Voice Response (IVR) channels and is designed to take up minimal space on the smartphone.

The departments mainly include Aadhaar, Digi Locker, PayGov and the Bharat Bill Payment System. It offers citizen services for areas such as education (CBSE, e-Pathshala, NCERT), farmers (Crop insurance, soil health card etc), health (online registration of patients), pensioners (Jeevan Praman, National Pension System etc) and passport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Global Conference on Cyber Space (GCCS) in Delhi on Thursday, advocated openness and cyber inclusion also called for creating a "fine balance between privacy and openness on one hand, and national security on the other."

Apart from English, UMANG will operate in 12 other regional languages. The app is said to provide a single window access to government services such as national scholarships, women's safety, health-care applications, e-District and Passport Seva.

The app will be Aadhaar-linked and may have the details of the user. The app is soon set to be integrated with PayGov, a national payments platform that will have the details of the user.

