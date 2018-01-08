UIDAI says not muzzling press freedom by filing an FIR against The Tribune

Moneycontrol News

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) today denied claims that filing an FIR against The Tribune’s editor and reporter for an Aadhaar data breach was a case of suppressing media freedom.

In a statement on Sunday evening, UIDAI said that “This is a case in which even though there was no breach of Aadhaar biometric database, because UIDAI takes every criminal violation seriously, it is for the act of unauthorised access, criminal proceedings have been initiated”.

It further added that the “UIDAI respects free speech including the Freedom of Press and Media.”

The Tribune, in a news report, had said reporter Rachna Khaira was able to access any Aadhaar number and “instantly get all particulars that an individual may have submitted to the UIDAI” by paying just Rs 500 through PayTm. She said that within 10 minutes an “agent” of the WhatsApp group running the racket created a “gateway” for the correspondent and gave a login ID and password.

The UIDAI confirmed it has filed a first information report (FIR) on January 5 in the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police against Anil Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Raj, Rachna Khaira (the journalist who reported the story), The Tribune and other unknown persons for violations of Section 36 and 37 of Aadhaar Act, 2016, Section 419, 420, 468 and 471 of IPC and Section 66 of IT Act, 2008.

“UIDAI is duty bound to disclose all the details of the case, which was in its knowledge at the time of filing the FIR, and name everyone who is an active participant in the chain of the events leading to commission of the crime , regardless whether the person is a journalist or anyone else, so that police can conduct proper investigation and bring the real culprit to justice. It does not mean that all those who are named in the report are necessarily guilty or being targeted. Whether one is guilty or not will be decided after police investigations and trial,” UIDAI said in the statement.

The agency had also sent a letter to the Editor in Chief of The Tribune, asking the paper and journalist to answer a couple of questions by January 8, which included proving there was a breach of biometric data.