you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Dec 13, 2017 07:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter introduces 'threads' features to make tweeting easier

As per the ‘Show this thread’ feature the difficulty users are having to find a particular thread among numerous others could be solved with ease by making the spotting process easier

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Popular social networking site Twitter is going to bring to new features aimed at making the site more engaging and interesting. The new features that are called "Add another Tweet" and "Show this thread" will become available on the social networking site across the globe.

Twitter informed about the new threads feature which will allow users to organise multi-tweet threads in a single place. Until now, in order to create a thread on Twitter, users had to first tweet something and then reply to the latest tweet until it became a thread. Thus the user had to continually reply on the tweet until the narrative was complete.

With the introduction of the new feature, the whole process has become simpler. The user can now add unlimited numbers of tweets to the already published tweet at any time they like. The users will now see a ‘+’ icon right next to the tweet button after clicking on the reply button below a composed tweet.

When the ‘+’ option is clicked a new dialogue box called "Continue your thread" will appear. The user can then write anything to continue the thread and then post it by clicking on ‘tweet all’ option allowing the user to continue the thread as long as he wants.

In addition to this, another feature called ‘Show this thread’ is also being introduced on Twitter. As per this feature, the difficulty users face while trying to find a particular thread among numerous others could be solved with ease by making the spotting process easier.

Twitter wants to bring itself at par with the current trends and situations. The social networking site earlier expanded its 140 character limit to 280 characters to popularise its use.

tags #Technology #trends #Twitter

