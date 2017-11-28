Tired of slow buffering of videos? YouTube has come up with a solution

YouTube Initially YouTube was banned for a few months in 2007-2008. A year later, China banned YouTube completely. However, it is still accessible in Hong Kong, Macau and the Shanghai Free Trade Zone.

YouTube Go is Google’s way of ensuring that those who cannot access mobile data as freely as others in more developed parts of the world can watch YouTube easily.

Google’s first initiative was the ability to download videos for offline viewing later on the YouTube app. One can do this in other regions as well, however, a YouTube RED subscription is required.

Youtube Go’s beta version had launched in India back in April 2017- however, now it is no longer in the Beta stage. It is now stable and a public release has been set for the Play Store in India.

YouTube Go app (Courtesy: Play Store)

Using the app, one can download videos from YouTube onto the storage of an Android device. One can also share offline videos with nearby friends through a combination of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Direct.

The YouTube Go Beta used to offer two video resolutions upon its launch: 144 p and 360 p. In the public release of YouTube Go, three resolution options have been given, including 480p.

YouTube Go works even if someone does not have access to the internet (by making the videos available for viewing later) or when the data speed is very low and allows one to view videos without much buffering.

However, the final version of the app is still to be released - with the one currently in the Play Store labelled as an ‘unreleased’ version that comes with a warning that it may not be stable.

YouTube Go is presently not available in the Apple Store.