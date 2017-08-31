Tinder Gold: Now you can see who has swiped right for you

Moneycontrol News

Tinder, the location based online dating app, has launched a new paid service—Tinder Gold. The service allows the users to see the people who have swiped right on them among other benefits.

The subscription based, members-only service offers services like Passport—ability to like people anywhere, Rewind—ability to go back to rejected profiles, unlimited likes, five Superlikes per day and one Boost per month.

The app has also introduced a new 'Likes You' feature which will show who has liked you till now. “Think of it as your personal Swipe Right concierge — available 24/7 — bringing all of your pending matches to you,” said a statement by the company. “Now you can sit back, enjoy a fine cocktail, and browse through profiles at your leisure.”

The feature was first tested in Argentina, Australia, Canada and Mexico. Now the feature has been launched worldwide. However, for now, it is available only on iOS platform in India.

Though the company said that in the first month of testing, subscribers received more than 60 percent more matches after upgrading to Tinder Gold, the step may backfire in the future, as it has, for once, killed the speculative swipes — swiping with the anticipation that the person has also swiped right. Now the paid service will tell you beforehand who else has liked you, taking away the fun out of the app.