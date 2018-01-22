App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Jan 22, 2018 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is how founders of WhatsApp got the idea to start the messaging service

Few of the greatest of products in the world were discovered to solve simplest of the problems. WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum reveals what got him the idea to start the world’s most popular instant messaging service

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The problem that Jon Koum missed calls when he was at the gym got him the idea to found WhatsApp, the co-founder and CEO of the Facebook-owned company said on Wednesday.

Talking to an audience of several hundred Silicon Valley veterans gathered for an event at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California, Koum said that he was annoyed that he was missing lot of calls when he was at the gym. "It started with me buying an iPhone," he said.

He along with Brian Acton in 2009 decided to solve the problem by building an app which would let their friends know if they are available or occupied with something. And, the weapon in WhatsApp’s armour was ‘status’—an easy-to-use feature.

"We didn't set out to build a company. We just wanted to build a product that people used," CNBC quoted Koum.

related news

The app, however, was not an overnight success despite being accepted into Apple’s Play store. "We were so excited when it launched. And, so disappointed when no one used it," he said.

Fortunes changed quickly and by 2014 the app had more than 400 million users thanks to its clutter free and no-nonsense design.

In the same year, Facebook bought the company in a record USD 19 billion deal which made both co-founders overnight billionaires.

Infographic: Facebook Inc. Dominates the Social Media Landscape | Statista

When asked what was the most he remembered about the deal, Koum said that even though it’s blurry he could recall sitting in the room with lawyers. "It was all a blur. I don't remember any of that except being in a room with lawyers for three days straight," he said.

When CNBC asked what it was like since Acton left the company last year, Koum answered, "We miss Brian."

Currently, WhatsApp has more than 1.3 billion users across geographies, second only to its owner Facebook which has over 2 billion users in social media space.

tags #Business #Technology #WhatsApp

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.