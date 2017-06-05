This day, that year: World's first 'practical' PC goes on sale

Moneycontrol News

While one shouldn't dwell in the past, it shouldn't be forgotten either for it shapes events which play out in the future. Moneycontrol takes a look at some of the crucial episodes on June 5, which had a bearing on the fortunes of India and the world.

On this day 40 years ago, the iconic Apple II, the world's first "practical" personal computer, went on sale. It was this device that put firmly on the path to becoming the powerhouse it is today and made Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak legends.

The Apple II featured an integrated keyboard, built-in BASIC programming languages, expandable memory, a monitor capable of colour graphics, a sound card and expansion slots. It is one of the most successful personal computers ever built and Apple continued manufacturing it for 16 years till 1993.

Let's go back in time and see what else happened on this day in history: