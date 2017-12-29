Hooked, BHIM and Parallel Space: Here are our picks for the best Android apps of 2017

Just like previous few years, Android app stores saw an influx of new and innovative apps which drew people’s attention. Some other older apps also strengthened their position. PicsArt Animator, Socratic, Pinterest, Bookmyshow, Tez, Parallel Space, BHIM UPI, Hooked were few from the list which were loved by people.

Moneycontrol presents its own pick of apps which were among the favourites in 2017:

Socratic - Math Answers & Homework Help’ by Socratic

This application promises to find a solution for any problem you encounter in any subject in school — Maths, History, Chemistry, etc. Calling itself an ‘ultimate solution-finder and info-gatherer’, the app claims to have solutions for 100,000,000 problems. All you need to do is just click a picture of the problem, the app's AI will find a solution.

Google also declared it the best app for 2017 and termed it “cleverly conceived, beautifully designed, and wonderfully useful.”

Parallel Space by LBE Tech

Despite that, many mobile phones (like phones from Xiaomi) give their users ability to create dual or parallel spaces on their phones, this app’s popularity reached a new milestone in 2017. With over 90 million installs, it allows them to clone and run multiple accounts of the same app simultaneously.

With the help of this app you can create and use more than one WhatsApp or Facebook account on the same phone.

BHIM UPI by National Payments Corporation of India

With support for 58 banks and coming soon for seven more banks, it emerged as one-stop online payment solution this year.

BHIM is an initiative to enable fast, secure, reliable cashless payments through your mobile phone. The app is part of Digital India initiative by the government and aims to encourage cashless transactions.

The app has more than 10 million downloads.

Hooked by Telepathic

This, though not a new addition to the app stores, reached a new height of popularity in 2017. The app lets you read “gripping, edge-of-your seat thriller” chat stories on your phone.

Every Hooked story is told as a bite-sized text message conversation as if you were reading someone else's chat history.

The app also lets you write your own chat story for the world to read. Currently, it has over 10 million downloads.

Google Assistant by Google

Most of the advanced Android mobile phones come with this app preinstalled. The app which acts as personal assistant for a user is always ready to follow your commands.

The importance and usage of the app are growing every year as the share of voice search is increasing. Okay Google!

World Around Me by WT InfoTech

The award-winning app of last year came in its own this year. Constantly featuring in the Editor’s Choice of Google's Play Store, it also added support for the Hindi language in 2017.

The app allows a user to find useful places around - such as restaurants, ATMs, shops, bus/metro stations and more.

The app uses augmented reality to enhance the view of your surroundings. When a user points the phone's camera in any direction, then overlays of virtual signboards onto the camera view in that direction is seen.

Amazon Prime Video by Amazon

The app in India became popular after the e-commerce giant introduces its prime membership earlier this year. Initially, the introductory offer was priced Rs 499 for one year which was later increased to Rs 999 for one year.

The app allows users to stream and download popular movies and TV shows including Amazon exclusives including Inside Edge and Laakhon Mein Ek.

FilesGo by Google

One of the newer apps by the internet giant, this file manager sorts your file efficiently which helps you free up precious space on your phone. Apart from that, the phone also helps find files faster, and share them easily offline with others.

In a few taps, you can delete old photos and memes from chat apps, remove duplicate files, erase unused apps, clear your cache and more.

8 Ball Pool by Miniclip.com

One of the most popular games in 2017, 8 Ball Pool topped the charts of the most grossing apps of the year.

The app promises to give realistic pool experience with its “most realistic physics”. You can challenge your friends, enter pool tournaments, or take on the world in one-on-one pool games.

The app has more than 100 million downloads worldwide.

Photo Editor- Selfie Camera & Makeup Cam by Pic Tools Group

The most downloaded app of 2017 allows users to click and edit their photos creatively. From light touch up to various drastic filters, the app does it all.

Among the main features of the app include one-tap auto beautify, smaller and V-shaped face, remove acne and blemishes, smooth and glowing skin, whiten teeth, enlarge eyes, colourful lip lipstick and blush, stylish eyeshadow, eyeliner and eyelashes, various hairstyles and colour, fun stickers for selfies, etc.