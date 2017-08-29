App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Aug 29, 2017 08:19 AM IST | Source: CNBC

The next iPhone is going to be unveiled September 12: Report

Apple will host its big iPhone 8 event on September 12, Dow Jones said Monday.

The iPhone 8 will reportedly feature a display that takes up almost the entire front of the device, using new OLED panels that are brighter and more colorful than previous screens. Rumor has it Apple has moved the fingerprint reader to the back of the phone but will also support facial recognition thanks to a new 3-D sensor on the front of the device.

Rumors have suggested the most high-end iPhone 8 will start at $1,000. Apple typically sells its new phones within a week or so of the announcement.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

tags #Apple #iPhone 8 #OLED #Technology #trends #World News

